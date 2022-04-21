Rario raises USD 120 mn from Dream Capital, Alpha Wave Global

Digital token company Rario has raised USD 120 million (about Rs 914 crore) in a Series-A funding round led by Dream Capital, the venture capital arm of fantasy gaming platform Dream Sports, the two companies said a joint statement on Thursday. Alpha Wave Global (previously Falcon Edge Capital) also participated in the round.

With Dream Capital's investment, Rario will get access to 140 million users of Dream Sports, the statement said. ''Rario's global cricket NFT ecosystem will be further strengthened by the 140 million sports fans on Dream Sports,'' Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said.

