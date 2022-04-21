German exports to Russia plunge over invasion
Official figures from Germany show that the country's exports to Russia plunged in March as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
The Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday that exports to Russia were down 57.5 per cent compared with a year earlier, at 1.1 billion euros (USD 1.2 billion), as a result of sanctions and other decisions by companies. That left Russia as the No. 12 destination outside the European Union for German exports, compared with No. 5 in February.
Germany has Europe's biggest economy.
