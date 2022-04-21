Inventys Research raises Rs 255 crore

Speciality chemicals maker Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 255 crore for expansion and growth. The company said in a statement on Thursday that it has closed a private placement round of Rs 255 crore.

Arpit Khandelwal, managing partner at Plutus Wealth Management LLP, committed Rs 225 crore of primary infusion.

India Inflection Opportunity Fund, managed by Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, picked up the secondary round offered by certain existing shareholders of the company.

Pantomath Capital Advisors acted as the sole investment banker to the transaction. Inventys is a research driven specialty chemical manufacturer with a focus on custom synthesis and manufacturing. It has a diversified product portfolio comprising advanced intermediates and actives used in crop protection and pharmaceutical applications as well as in other specialty segments. Deepak Birewar, CMD of Inventys, said the company is committed to solving complex chemistries with made in India solutions for global markets and aims to be a leading home-grown platform with world-class systems serving global markets.

The company is in advance discussion with a couple of global industry houses for strategic tie up with Inventys, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)