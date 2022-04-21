Islamic Development Bank sets spread for expected $1.5-2 bln sukuk - document
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:51 IST
The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has set the spread for a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed on Thursday.
IsDB is expected to sell $1.5-2 billion in sukuk, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed, as the bonds drew more than $2.2 billion in demand.
