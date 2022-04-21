Norway wealth fund loses $74 bln in first quarter

Left Menu

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:13 IST
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 653 billion Norwegian crowns ($74.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2022 as the war in Ukraine and other global events hit stocks and bonds, it said on Thursday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at a nagative 4.9% for the January-March period, which was still 0.66 percentage points better than the return on the fund's benchmark index. ($1 = 8.8006 Norwegian crowns)

