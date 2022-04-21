Left Menu

Cathay Pacific to resume scheduled flight services to India from May 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:26 IST
Hong Kong-based international airline Cathay Pacific on Thursday said it will resume scheduled flight services to India in a phased manner from May 4 onwards. Flight services on the Mumbai-Hong Kong route will resume from May 4, while the air connectivity between Hong Kong and Delhi will be restored from May 6, the airline said in a statement. Boeing B777-300 will be deployed on these two routes with a three-class configuration namely business, premium economy and economy, it said. The resumption of scheduled services will provide travellers direct access to Hong Kong. Additionally, it will also provide onward connections to destinations including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Melbourne and Sydney, it said ''We are delighted to resume our flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong, and look forward to welcoming passengers on-board,” Regional General Manager - South Asia, Middle East, Africa - Rakesh Raicar said.

''With our onward connections to key destinations, we will also be able to accommodate the resurgent demand for international travel,” he added.

Cathay Pacific said it has also introduced a 'Fly Ready' programme that allows guests to conveniently upload COVID-19 test results and other required health documents before their flight.

Documents uploaded are verified ahead of time, allowing customers to have a seamless and hassle-free travel experience, it said. The airline has also launched a 'Fly Worry Free' programme that allows travellers greater flexibility in bookings with an option to make unlimited ticket changes, including changes in travel dates as well as destination until 31 December 2022, as per a release.

No fee will be charged for changes, however, any tax or fare differences may apply, it added.

