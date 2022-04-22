Left Menu

Five die, 34 injured in separate road accidents in J-K

Of them, twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur Hospital, they added.The deceased have been identified Rajjo Devi 66 and Vimla Devi 48, the officials said.Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.My condolences to bereaved families prayers for the speedy recovery of injured.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:28 IST
Five die, 34 injured in separate road accidents in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and thirty-four others injured in two separate road accidents in Reasi and Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

While three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Reasi district on Thursday, two persons died and 28 suffered injuries in a similar incident in Udhampur district on Wednesday night.

A vehicle, which was on its way from Tukson to Mahore along the Bagga-Gulabgarh road, skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Angralla in Reasi, the officials said.

Three persons were killed and six others were injured, they added.

In Udhampur, a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Rang-Udak village late on Wednesday night, the officials said.

Two persons were killed on the spot while twenty eight others sustained injuries, they said.

The injured were shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Of them, twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur Hospital, they added.

The deceased have been identified Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48), the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

"My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Have directed district admin to provide immediate relief to families of deceased & best medical assistance to injured," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022