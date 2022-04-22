Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs $7 bln per month to make up for losses caused by invasion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine needs $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses caused by Russia's invasion of his country.
Zelenskiy, in a virtual address to a World Bank forum, said the global community needed to exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions, and urged all countries immediately to break up relations with Moscow.
He said the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports has blocked Ukrainian exports, impacting world food safety.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- World Bank
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Moscow
- Russia
- Black Sea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ANALYSIS-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'
U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine