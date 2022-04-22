Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet

LHASA, China, Apr. 22, 2022 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- An internet photography and video festival with works displaying the landscape and development of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has been concluded in Lhasa, the regional capital. With the theme of ''witnessing the great leap forward of beautiful and happy Tibet,'' the festival aimed at showing the region's beautiful landscape and development achievement to make the new Tibet in the New Era better known and recognized. The award ceremony was held Wednesday, with 46 works granted prizes of different levels. Tsering Chusang, a cadre from Tashigang Township from Gar County in the prefecture of Ngari, won the gold prize for his video work showing the life of a border patrolman. ''Tashigang is a border township in Ngari, and my work was inspired by the frontline patrollers guarding the border,'' he said. In a work that won bronze, Padma Yangjen and other students from Tibet's Lhasa middle school respectively sang songs in not only Tibetan and Mandarin but also English, Korean and other languages. The activity was launched in August 2021, and in the following four months, 37,000 photos and 400 videos were collected, including more than 100 works from overseas. ''These works have documented the positive changes in the Tibetan people's daily life so that we can see the vibrant Tibet,'' said Song Jing, an expert on the jury panel, also dean of photography at Beijing Film Academy.

Source: Xinhua Net Xi Zang Branch Company Image Attachments Links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=419648 Caption: The gold, silver and bronze awards of photography in the second China's Tibet internet photography and video festival.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=419654 Caption: Excerpts from the silver and bronze awards of video in the second China's Tibet internet photography and video festival.

