Left Menu

Tragedy in Gajapati: The Disturbing Assault of a Tibetan Girl

A Tibetan girl in Odisha's Gajapati district was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy. The minor, who belongs to a different community, was arrested. The incident has drawn criticism from political leaders, highlighting concerns over law and order under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:02 IST
Tragedy in Gajapati: The Disturbing Assault of a Tibetan Girl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old Tibetan-origin girl was reportedly raped by a minor boy in Gajapati district of Odisha, authorities stated on Monday. The incident, occurring in a village under Mohana police station, led to the arrest of the 16-year-old suspect.

The child victim's family, part of the Tibetan community that resettled in the district during the 1960s, was away at a social event when the alleged crime unfolded. The suspect, from the same area but a different community, allegedly targeted the girl in her home. Upon the victim's account, her mother lodged a police complaint.

According to Gajapati Superintendent of Police Jatidra Panda, legal proceedings are underway under the POCSO Act. Medical examinations of both parties have been carried out. Criticism from political circles has emerged, with Odisha Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das condemning the incident as indicative of broader governmental failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

 India
2
Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

 India
3
India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

 India
4
Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026