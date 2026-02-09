Tragedy in Gajapati: The Disturbing Assault of a Tibetan Girl

A seven-year-old Tibetan-origin girl was reportedly raped by a minor boy in Gajapati district of Odisha, authorities stated on Monday. The incident, occurring in a village under Mohana police station, led to the arrest of the 16-year-old suspect.

The child victim's family, part of the Tibetan community that resettled in the district during the 1960s, was away at a social event when the alleged crime unfolded. The suspect, from the same area but a different community, allegedly targeted the girl in her home. Upon the victim's account, her mother lodged a police complaint.

According to Gajapati Superintendent of Police Jatidra Panda, legal proceedings are underway under the POCSO Act. Medical examinations of both parties have been carried out. Criticism from political circles has emerged, with Odisha Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das condemning the incident as indicative of broader governmental failures.

