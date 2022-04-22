Left Menu

Tata Motors hands over 101 EVs to customers in TN

This will set an example for other states as well, Tata Motors, Passenger Vehicles, Senior General Manager network development and EV sales, Ramesh Dorairajan said in a company statement.Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilise the nation to EvolveToElectric, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:42 IST
Tata Motors hands over 101 EVs to customers in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Auto major Tata Motors on Friday gave away 101 electric vehicles to customers, hitting the milestone of the highest delivery made on a single day in Tamil Nadu.

The deliveries comprised 70 units of Nexon SUVs and 31 Tigor sedans at an event held through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises in Chennai.

''It is heartening to see faster adoption of green mobility. We are proud to join the e-mobility movement. This will set an example for other states as well,'' Tata Motors, Passenger Vehicles, Senior General Manager (network development and EV sales), Ramesh Dorairajan said in a company statement.

''Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilise the nation to #EvolveToElectric,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022