Polish flights could be 'significantly cut' due to pay dispute, says safety body
Poland's Civil Aviation Authority will significantly reduce the number of flights in Polish airspace from May 1 if no agreement is reached in a dispute over air traffic controllers' pay and conditions, European air safety body Eurocontrol said on Friday.
"As of 1 May, the Polish CAA will implement a flight cancellation programme to significantly reduce the number of flights into/out of Polish airspace," Eurocontrol said in an emailed statement.
"It is anticipated that there will be enough controllers for the approach to Warsaw airports to operate... with a total capacity of around 170 flights. The two Warsaw airports were expected to handle on average 510 flights each day in May."
