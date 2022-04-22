Over 82,000 MSRTC staffers have rejoined work as on Friday, last day of HC deadline

Over 82,000 of the 92,000 staffers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have joined work as on Friday, the last day of the deadline set by Bombay High Court for striking employees to resume duties, an official said.

An MSRTC spokesperson said 5,398 staffers joined during the day, taking the total number of those who have got back to work at the state-run undertaking to 82,360.

He said 30,000 services were operated on Thursday and the numbers would gradually increase from here on.

Of the 92,000 staffers, some 10,000 were either suspended or dismissed amid the stir, which started in October and intensified in November last year on the demand for merger of the cash-strapped transporter with the state government.

The stir, which went on for 177 days, severely impacted operations, bringing hardship to passengers, especially in rural areas, and also financially bleeding the transporter further.

MSRTC, with a fleet of over 16,000 buses, used to ferry 65 lakh people per day before operations were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

