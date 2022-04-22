Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi appointed 'YuWaah' board co-chair

UNICEF's ‘YuWaah’ - the Indian chapter of Generation Unlimited - has announced Ashwin Yardi, the CEO of Capgemini in India, to be its co-chair.

Yardi will be a co-chair along with Yasumasa Kimura, the UNICEF Representative “YuWaah's work to improve skilling, community development and economic opportunity for young people is truly one of the enduring legacies of the last two-plus years,” Yardi said.

“I look forward to working as a co-chair and founding partner with the board and bringing in Capgemini's support as a partner to connect young people with opportunities at scale.” The YuWaah board would now function as a decision-making body and support the YuWaah Secretariat for funding and functional expertise, a statement by UNICEF said. UNICEF Representative a.i. Yasumasa Kimura said, “YuWaah has set an ambitious target to enrol 300 young people as change makers. Meeting this goal will require bold strategies and swift actions.” He said that the new board will help the youths --especially the marginalised -- with necessary tools and support. Generation Unlimited or YuWaah, supported by UNICEF, is a platform to bring young people together with the private sector, governments, and international and local organisations to turn them into active and engaged citizens.

