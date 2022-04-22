Left Menu

Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi appointed 'YuWaah' board co-chair

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 23:49 IST
Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi appointed 'YuWaah' board co-chair
  • Country:
  • India

UNICEF's ‘YuWaah’ - the Indian chapter of Generation Unlimited - has announced Ashwin Yardi, the CEO of Capgemini in India, to be its co-chair.

Yardi will be a co-chair along with Yasumasa Kimura, the UNICEF Representative “YuWaah's work to improve skilling, community development and economic opportunity for young people is truly one of the enduring legacies of the last two-plus years,” Yardi said.

“I look forward to working as a co-chair and founding partner with the board and bringing in Capgemini's support as a partner to connect young people with opportunities at scale.” The YuWaah board would now function as a decision-making body and support the YuWaah Secretariat for funding and functional expertise, a statement by UNICEF said. UNICEF Representative a.i. Yasumasa Kimura said, “YuWaah has set an ambitious target to enrol 300 young people as change makers. Meeting this goal will require bold strategies and swift actions.” He said that the new board will help the youths --especially the marginalised -- with necessary tools and support. Generation Unlimited or YuWaah, supported by UNICEF, is a platform to bring young people together with the private sector, governments, and international and local organisations to turn them into active and engaged citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022