BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra': The New Wave in West Bengal Politics

The West Bengal BJP is launching 'Paribartan Yatra', an extensive statewide mobilization to regain momentum and challenge the TMC in the upcoming assembly polls. The 5,000-km initiative begins March 1, targeting grassroots organization and mass engagement, and will culminate in a major rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:44 IST
BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra': The New Wave in West Bengal Politics
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP is gearing up to kick off 'Paribartan Yatra', an extensive statewide campaign, as it aims to revive momentum against the ruling TMC in the impending assembly elections. Starting on March 1, the 5,000-km journey is both an outreach exercise and a litmus test for the party's organizational prowess.

The campaign will see nine yatras originating from various strategic points, traversing every assembly constituency. The ambitious march will culminate in a high-profile rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. The BJP's move underscores its resolve to penetrate TMC bastions and regain the political initiative.

The 'Paribartan Yatra' signifies a tactical shift in BJP's approach, focusing on strengthening booth-level presence and recalibrating narratives. With prominent leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda in attendance, the BJP hopes to energize its cadres, reach out to millions, and project a robust alternative to Mamata Banerjee's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

