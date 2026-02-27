BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra': The New Wave in West Bengal Politics
The West Bengal BJP is launching 'Paribartan Yatra', an extensive statewide mobilization to regain momentum and challenge the TMC in the upcoming assembly polls. The 5,000-km initiative begins March 1, targeting grassroots organization and mass engagement, and will culminate in a major rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal BJP is gearing up to kick off 'Paribartan Yatra', an extensive statewide campaign, as it aims to revive momentum against the ruling TMC in the impending assembly elections. Starting on March 1, the 5,000-km journey is both an outreach exercise and a litmus test for the party's organizational prowess.
The campaign will see nine yatras originating from various strategic points, traversing every assembly constituency. The ambitious march will culminate in a high-profile rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. The BJP's move underscores its resolve to penetrate TMC bastions and regain the political initiative.
The 'Paribartan Yatra' signifies a tactical shift in BJP's approach, focusing on strengthening booth-level presence and recalibrating narratives. With prominent leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda in attendance, the BJP hopes to energize its cadres, reach out to millions, and project a robust alternative to Mamata Banerjee's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress Tussle: D K Shivakumar Supporters Rally for Leadership Change
Activists Rally Against AI Data Centers: A Clash of Technology and Environment
Farmers Rally Against Proposed Indo-US Trade Deal and Seek GST Amendments
Satish Poonia Rallies Support for Modi's Ajmer Visit
FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Rolls-Royce Rally and LSEG Buyback