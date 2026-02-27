Pawar's Routine Check-Up Sparks MVA Power Struggle
Sharad Pawar's hospitalisation has fueled tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi as they negotiate Maharashtra's lone winnable Rajya Sabha seat. The timing has complicated talks among allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, with questions about potential NCP mergers and power dynamics amidst political and health considerations.
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar's recent hospitalisation for a 'routine' check-up has intensified the power dynamics within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as they navigate the allocation of a critical Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra.
Allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have expressed concerns over the timing, which has added complexity to negotiations among Pawar's camp and MVA partners ahead of the March 16 elections. Notably, speculation is rife regarding a potential merger between the two NCP factions, which could alter the strategic landscape.
The political chessboard is further complicated by Pawar's health status and the internal campaign dynamics within MVA's ranks, where Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress both assert their claims to the Rajya Sabha seat. As these discussions unfold, NCP (SP) leadership is keen on Pawar securing another term, despite lingering health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
