Schools on Alert: The Wave of Bomb Hoaxes Shakes the Region
Two private schools here received bomb threat emails, prompting rigorous security checks. Authorities swiftly responded with anti-sabotage measures. Similar fake threats recently targeted multiple schools across Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana. A similar incident involved the Punjab Civil Secretariat, all turning out to be hoaxes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Two private schools in the region were thrust into emergency mode after receiving bomb threat emails, as confirmed by officials on Friday.
The authorities executed comprehensive anti-sabotage inspections, deploying fire brigades, bomb squads, dog squads, and ambulances to the school premises. Security was significantly heightened.
These threats mirror a pattern seen in recent weeks across schools in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana, with all proving to be false alarms. A recent threat directed at the Punjab Civil Secretariat likewise revealed no explosive presence.