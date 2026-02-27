Schools on Alert: The Wave of Bomb Hoaxes Shakes the Region

Two private schools in the region were thrust into emergency mode after receiving bomb threat emails, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The authorities executed comprehensive anti-sabotage inspections, deploying fire brigades, bomb squads, dog squads, and ambulances to the school premises. Security was significantly heightened.

These threats mirror a pattern seen in recent weeks across schools in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana, with all proving to be false alarms. A recent threat directed at the Punjab Civil Secretariat likewise revealed no explosive presence.