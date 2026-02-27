Left Menu

Schools on Alert: The Wave of Bomb Hoaxes Shakes the Region

Two private schools here received bomb threat emails, prompting rigorous security checks. Authorities swiftly responded with anti-sabotage measures. Similar fake threats recently targeted multiple schools across Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana. A similar incident involved the Punjab Civil Secretariat, all turning out to be hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:51 IST
Schools on Alert: The Wave of Bomb Hoaxes Shakes the Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two private schools in the region were thrust into emergency mode after receiving bomb threat emails, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The authorities executed comprehensive anti-sabotage inspections, deploying fire brigades, bomb squads, dog squads, and ambulances to the school premises. Security was significantly heightened.

These threats mirror a pattern seen in recent weeks across schools in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana, with all proving to be false alarms. A recent threat directed at the Punjab Civil Secretariat likewise revealed no explosive presence.

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influenced by anything, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influe...

 India
2

INS Anjadip: The Indian Navy's New 'Dolphin Hunter'

 India
3
Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

 Global
4
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026