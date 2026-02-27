Convicts Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in High-Profile Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, two men who were recently sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder case threatened the presiding judge with violence. The incident occurred immediately after the conviction for the murder of Pukhraj, who was tragically killed in May.

Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan, the convicts in the case, allegedly made threatening remarks to Additional District and Sessions Judge Nijendra Kumar. They reportedly claimed to know his residence and implied future harm. Assistant District Government Counsel Ajit Pawar confirmed the details of the court proceedings.

As a result of this alarming threat, Circle Officer Sangram Singh announced that security for the judge has been significantly increased. The murder incident occurred in Mataura Durg village, a matter that has now drawn significant public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)