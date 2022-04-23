Five women, one boy killed in road accident in Maha's Beed
Five women and a boy were killed after a truck rammed into a jeep in Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The accident took place near Saigaon village in Ambajogai tehsil around 10.30 am, they said.Members of a family from Aarvi village in Latur district were going in the jeep to Radi village in Ambajogai to attend a programme.
''Members of a family from Aarvi village in Latur district were going in the jeep to Radi village in Ambajogai to attend a programme. A truck coming from the opposite direction hit the jeep near Saigaon,'' a police official said.
On being alerted, police rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Government Hospital in Ambajogai city, he said, adding that five women and one boy died in it. Further details are awaited.
