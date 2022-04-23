Dehradoon Marble House launched "xpecial' Brand for Tiles Accessory

New Delhi [India] April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dehradoon Marble House launched "xpecial' brand for tiles accessories like tiles Grout, Epoxy, Adhesives, tile cleaner, spacer, levellers, and Admix. Situated at Pankha Road, Delhi, Dehradoon Marble House received the "India's Best Tiles Retailer of the year 2018-19" award at the Asia Quality and Entrepreneurship Award by Karishma Kapoor for their excellent contribution in the field of Tiles Retailing. Speaking on this, Ratan Lal Garg, Founder, Dehradoon Marble House said, "Since 1996, our vision is to give the best quality products to our customers at reasonable prices. We also won an award for the highest sale of Kajaria Tiles in the year (2008-09) from Ashok Kajaria, Chairman, Kajaria Ceramics.'' In 2015, the Firm was awarded High-End Car by Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Dehradoon Marble House, CEO Ashish Gupta, said he has joined the International panel for Tile Advisory after creating his YouTube channel 'Ashish Gupta Tile Retailer', he started in the lockdown period by sharing his best knowledge of tiles for helping the architects and Interior design students. He believes that "Mitti and Man have a connection and tiles are also made of mitti" adding value to the products. In 2019, he judged the event "Tell with tiles". The Architect students team showed their creative side by composing tiles in a given area and time. He also encourages people to clean their tiles on National Tile Day.

Ashish Gupta is running two tiles showrooms as "Dehradoon Marble House" and "Darsh Tile Wala" which deal with Kajaria tiles, Essco by Jaquar, bath fittings and Gujarat based tiles. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

