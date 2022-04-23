Left Menu

Railway officials stumble on missing revolver of Pon Manickavel on train, return it

PTI | Erode | Updated: 23-04-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 17:21 IST
Retired Inspector General of Police Pon Manickavel, who was travelling by a train from Chennai to Erode, accidentally left behind his revolver in one of the compartments, while deboarding at Erode railway station on Saturday.

According to the Railway police, the Yercaud Express arrived at railway station here at 6 am. Few minutes later, the Railway workers were engaged in cleaning the compartments, mainly the first class, two tier and three tier air-conditioned compartments.

The workers chanced upon an unloaded revolver and a pouch containing six bullets in the air-conditioned compartment, under the pillow of a berth and handed it over to the authorities, who immediately alerted the Railway police.

When the Railway officials verified the details of the passengers who travelled by the particular coach, they found that Pon Manickavel had boarded the train in Chennai and come to Erode.

About one hour after the arrival of the Yercaud express, the Railway officials received a phone call from Pon Manickavel, stating that he left behind his revolver and bullets by mistake on the train.

Later, the retired IG reached the Railway station, furnished details of his licensed revolver and bullets following which officials handed over the gun and bullets to him.

The Railway officials also received a letter from him in this connection and receipt of the same from the Railway officials. The retired IG regretted leaving his gun along with the ammunition.

Pon Manickkavel visited Erode to attend a private function.

