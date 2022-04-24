Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 10.25 lakh seized in Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 15:57 IST
The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) seized 192.32 gm of gold valued at Rs 10.25 lakh from a passenger.

The 24-carat gold was being smuggled in the form of two narrow straight solid metallic rod objects, Customs officials said in a release here on Sunday.

The gold, which was concealed inside a handbag, was seized soon after the passenger arrived by a flight from Dubai on Saturday, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

