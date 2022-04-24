Left Menu

25 pilgrims injured after bus overturns in Odisha

At least 25 pilgrims were injured when a tourist bus carrying them overturned in Odishas Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said.Fifty devotees were on board the bus, which was returning to Chennai from Puri.Twenty-one injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Chhatrapur subdivisional hospital.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:37 IST
At least 25 pilgrims were injured when a tourist bus carrying them overturned in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said.

Fifty devotees were on board the bus, which was returning to Chennai from Puri.

Twenty-one injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Chhatrapur subdivisional hospital. Four others who were critically injured have been shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, the officials said. The accident occurred as the driver lost control over the vehicle on a stretch of NH 16, near Rambha, where road widening work is underway. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the district administration arranged a bus for the rest of the passengers, but they preferred to travel by train on Monday.

