SBI Card engages TCS for digital transformation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
TCS on Monday said it has signed a deal with SBI Card that will help digitalise and transform online onboarding processes of the latter's customers and will further enable the client to expand its e-card issuance.

It, however, did not disclose value of the deal.

TCS has been serving the largest pure play credit card issuer in the country for a decade and the new deal is an expansion of the engagement, the IT company said in a statement.

The deal will help digitalise and transform online onboarding processes of customers for SBI Card and will further enable the client to expand its e-card issuance, it said.

"TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitizing our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of Video KYC and eSignature features during COVID-19 period," Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive of SBI Card said.

TCS' business head for the banking, financial services and insurance segment, Anupam Singhal, said TCS has a deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programmes which will help SBI Card.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

