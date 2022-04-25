Left Menu

Families, friends grieve loss of UP couples killed in Nepal road accident

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:19 IST
Families, friends grieve loss of UP couples killed in Nepal road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Grief-stricken families of the two couples from Aligarh and Kasganj districts who were killed a road crash in Nepal on Sunday are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Rakesh Agarwal and his wife Sadhna Agarwal, residents of Aligarh, and their relatives, Vimal Agarwal and his wife Sandhya Agarwal of Kasganj, were killed when their taxi collided head-on with a bus on Prithvi Highway in Nepal's Dhading district.

The Nepalese driver of the taxi was also killed in the crash that occurred on Sunday night.

Rakesh Agarwal and Sadhna Agarwal lived in Jiaganj locality in the old city area where he also owned a shop. They were on their way from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the accident occurred.

Family members said they were scheduled to return to Delhi by air on Monday.

Hearing the news of the tragedy, friends and acquaintances of the deceased couple reached their residence to offer condolences, while their two sons have rushed to Nepal to bring back their mortal remains.

Meanwhile, Vimal Agarwal and Sandhya Agarwal, residents of Amapur Nagar town of Kasganj, were closely related to Rakesh Agarwal and had gone to Nepal with him and his wife.

Vimal Agarwal's son Vivek Agarwal is a judicial magistrate in Delhi, their acquaintances in Kasganj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022