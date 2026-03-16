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Celebrating Nepali Heritage: Prakash Bhattarai Wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Prakash Bhattarai has been awarded the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025 for his exemplary essay on Nepali traditional culture and civilisation. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Bhattarai, highlighting his significant contribution to Nepali language and culture. Bhattarai's work serves as an inspiration to the Nepali-speaking community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:29 IST
Celebrating Nepali Heritage: Prakash Bhattarai Wins Sahitya Akademi Award
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his congratulations to Prakash Bhattarai for being chosen for the 2025 Sahitya Akademi Award. The announcement was made by the Sahitya Akademi, recognizing 24 Indian languages.

Bhattarai received the accolade for his essay "Nepali Paramparik Sanskriti Ra Sabhyata Ko Dukuti," highlighting the rich Nepali traditional culture and civilization. The Chief Minister expressed immense pride in Bhattarai's achievement, stating its significance for the Nepali-speaking community.

Bhattarai's work in preserving Nepali language and culture has been lauded as commendable and inspiring. As the vice chairman of the Institute for Transforming Sikkim, Bhattarai continues to contribute significantly to cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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