ABD India wins 'Distiller of the Year' at Icons of Whisky India 2022

MUMBAI, India, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), the largest Indian spirits company and maker of iconic products like Officer's Choice Whisky and Sterling Reserve, won the 'Distiller of the Year' high commendation at the Icons of Whisky India 2022.

Instituted by the venerated London publication Whisky Magazine, Icons of Whisky celebrates the people, places and products that make exceptional contributions to the dynamic whisky ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Ramamurthy, Executive Deputy Chairman, ABD stated, ''It is a great honor for ABD to be recognized by the industry. We have always kept the consumer central to our brands and have phenomenal success in Officer's Choice, the 3rd largest whisky brand globally, and more recently, Sterling Reserve which is amongst the fastest growing worldwide.'' About ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited (ABD) is the largest Indian spirits company and the 3rd largest IMFL company in the country. Its flagship brand, Officer's Choice is one of the largest selling whiskies in the world in terms of volume, with a market share of 37 percent, and is one of the largest spirits brands exported out of India. ABD is a multi-brand company that produces and supplies alcoholic beverages with presence in the whisky, brandy, rum, and vodka categories that are sold in 20 countries. Today, its network includes 10 owned bottling units, 1 distilling unit and 22 non-owned manufacturing units.

