US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend selloff on global slowdown worries

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Monday, signaling a fresh round of selloff on Wall Street as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already concerned about aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. The worries reverberated across world markets, with Chinese shares marking their biggest slump since a pandemic-led selling in February 2020 and European stocks falling to their lowest in over a month on fears of strict restrictions in China.

U.S.-listed Chinese shares like JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc declined between 2.0% and 3.5% in premarket trading. "China lockdowns are getting worse. It slows general economic growth and also creates supply chain issues that will continue to make inflation bad and lower earnings growth in the United States," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in New York.

"I don't think we've seen the bottom yet. We haven't had that big sell off yet where we have huge volume and huge down side." The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, hit its highest level since mid-March of 29.76.

Investors were also on edge at the start of a week that will see megacap companies like Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc publish quarterly results. Their shares fell between 0.6% and 1.2%. Disappointing results from pandemic darling Netflix along with surging bond yields pummeled high-growth stocks last week, bringing year-to-date losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq to 17.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 is down 10.4% so far this year.

Traders are pricing in big moves by the Federal Reserve this year to control inflation after a series of hawkish remarks from policymakers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week gave a "go" sign to a half-point rate hike in May and signaled he would be open to "front-end loading" the U.S. central bank's retreat from super-easy monetary policy. Money markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a half point at the central bank's next two meetings.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 225 points, or 0.67%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 32.5 points, or 0.76%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 96.25 points, or 0.72%. Among other stocks, Coca-Cola Co rose 1.7% as its results beat quarterly revenue and profit expectations, while videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc edged 0.3% lower on missing estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales.

Twitter Inc jumped 4.7% after sources told Reuters it was set to accept Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer of $54.20 per share in cash.

