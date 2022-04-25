Left Menu

Five killed in Russian rocket strikes in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region - local officials

Russia fired rockets at targets near two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region on Monday, killing five people and wounding 18, the regional prosecutor's office said. It said the rockets targeted transport infrastructure near the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:54 IST
Five killed in Russian rocket strikes in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region - local officials

Russia fired rockets at targets near two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region on Monday, killing five people and wounding 18, the regional prosecutor's office said.

It said the rockets targeted transport infrastructure near the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn. "The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," regional governor Borzov said in a video released on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks. The head of the state-run rail company said five railway stations had come under fire in western and central Ukraine in the space of an hour on Monday morning, and that the number of casualties was being verified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022