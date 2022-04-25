Left Menu

Two killed, one injured in Ghaziabad road crash

Monetary loss is not yet calculated, Chief Fire Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and one other was injured when a speeding truck hit their stationary motorcycle here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place in an area under the Masuri police station limits, they said.

Police said the motorcycle-borne men were identified as Ravi, Subhash and Sundar -- all in their mid-30s and residents of Palwal district in Haryana.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Ravi and Subhash succumbed to their injuries, while Sundar is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the driver and helper of the truck are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

After ramming into the bike, the truck hit the road divider and caught fire.

Two fire tenders reached the spot near Kudiyagaon village on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Dasna and doused the flames. The truck and the medicines it was carrying were gutted in the fire. The driver and conductor fled away from the spot, leaving the burning truck on the road.

Monetary loss is not yet calculated, Chief Fire Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said.

