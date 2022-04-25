Left Menu

One dead after five railway stations come under fire in Ukraine

The head of Ukraine's state rail company said that one railway worker had been killed and four injured by Russian missile strikes on five Ukrainian railway stations on Monday. "Throughout the whole war, this was one of the heaviest enemy strikes. All the strikes came within an hour," Ukrainian Railways head Oleksandr Kamyshin told national television.

The head of Ukraine's state rail company said that one railway worker had been killed and four injured by Russian missile strikes on five Ukrainian railway stations on Monday.

"Throughout the whole war, this was one of the heaviest enemy strikes. It is a systematic strike on five stations. All the strikes came within an hour," Ukrainian Railways head Oleksandr Kamyshin told national television.

