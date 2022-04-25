Left Menu

PTC shareholders approve appointment of 3 non-executive directors

To enter the future and derivatives market, PTC has started a new cell, Mishra added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:54 IST
PTC shareholders approve appointment of 3 non-executive directors
  • Country:
  • India

PTC India Ltd (PTC) on Monday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of three non-executive directors.

The nod by shareholders was given at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 22, 2022 through video-conferencing, the country's largest electricity trader said in a statement.

''Shareholders approve appointment of three non-executive directors. They have approved the resolution to appoint Raghuram Madhav Rajendran, Joint Secretary, MoP (nominee of Ministry of Power), Himanshu Shekhar, Executive Director, NHPC (Nominee of Promoter Company) and Sangeeta Kaushik, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Nominee of Promoter Company) as non- executive Director of the company,'' it said.

Rajib Kumar Mishra, CMD (Additional Charge), PTC India, said despite the pandemic situation, the company reported trading volume of more than 87 billion units of electricity for financial 2021- 22.

''We have made rapid strides in our advisory/consulting business adding marquee clients and assignments. To capitalize the market opportunities and develop new business areas for the company, PTC formed a high level Technical Advisory Committee. To enter the future and derivatives market, PTC has started a new cell,'' Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022