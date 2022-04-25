PTC shareholders approve appointment of 3 non-executive directors

PTC India Ltd (PTC) on Monday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of three non-executive directors.

The nod by shareholders was given at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 22, 2022 through video-conferencing, the country's largest electricity trader said in a statement.

''Shareholders approve appointment of three non-executive directors. They have approved the resolution to appoint Raghuram Madhav Rajendran, Joint Secretary, MoP (nominee of Ministry of Power), Himanshu Shekhar, Executive Director, NHPC (Nominee of Promoter Company) and Sangeeta Kaushik, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Nominee of Promoter Company) as non- executive Director of the company,'' it said.

Rajib Kumar Mishra, CMD (Additional Charge), PTC India, said despite the pandemic situation, the company reported trading volume of more than 87 billion units of electricity for financial 2021- 22.

''We have made rapid strides in our advisory/consulting business adding marquee clients and assignments. To capitalize the market opportunities and develop new business areas for the company, PTC formed a high level Technical Advisory Committee. To enter the future and derivatives market, PTC has started a new cell,'' Mishra added.

