Mexico’s Alfa posts Q1 net profit of 4.3 billion pesos

Mexican conglomerate on Monday reported a first-quarter net profit of 4.3 billion pesos ($217 million), up 38% compared to the 3.1-billion-peso profit from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines include food and telecommunications, increased 24.8% to 86.03 billion pesos in the first quarter. ($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

