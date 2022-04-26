Left Menu

Mexico’s Alfa posts Q1 net profit of 4.3 billion pesos

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-04-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 01:58 IST
Mexican conglomerate on Monday reported a first-quarter net profit of 4.3 billion pesos ($217 million), up 38% compared to the 3.1-billion-peso profit from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines include food and telecommunications, increased 24.8% to 86.03 billion pesos in the first quarter. ($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

