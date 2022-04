BRIEF-Elon Musk - On April 25, 2022, Elon Musk Entered Into A New Debt Commitment Letter With Twitter

Twitter Inc: * ELON MUSK - ON APRIL 25, 2022, ELON MUSK ENTERED INTO A NEW DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER WITH TWITTER

* ELON MUSK - ON APRIL 25, THE EQUITY COMMITMENT LETTER WAS AMENDED TO REFLECT A NEGOTIATED MERGER AGREEMENT AND THE ADDITION OF A LIMITED GUARANTEE * ELON MUSK - ENTERED INTO A NEW MARGIN LOAN COMMITMENT LETTER, WHICH EXTENDED THE AVAILABILITY OF THE COMMITMENTS

* ELON MUSK - UNDER AMENDED EQUITY COMMITMENT LETTER TO INDUCE, TWITTER TO ENTER INTO MERGER, MUSK GUARANTEED TO TWITTER PERFORMANCE OF SOME PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS OF X HOLDINGS Further company coverage:

