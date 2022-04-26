Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO, says Finnish foreign minister
- Country:
- Finland
Finland and Sweden might decide together whether or not they will join NATO, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Tuesday.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", has forced Sweden and Finland to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security.
Stockholm is conducting a review of security policy, which includes a view on possible NATO membership, with the results due by mid-May. Finland has said it is planning to decide on whether to apply to join the alliance "within weeks".
