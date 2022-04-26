Left Menu

Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO, says Finnish foreign minister

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:25 IST
Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO, says Finnish foreign minister
Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland and Sweden might decide together whether or not they will join NATO, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", has forced Sweden and Finland to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security.

Stockholm is conducting a review of security policy, which includes a view on possible NATO membership, with the results due by mid-May. Finland has said it is planning to decide on whether to apply to join the alliance "within weeks".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022