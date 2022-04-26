4 dead, 28 injured as bus overturns in UP's Lalitpur

Four passengers were killed and 28 others injured on Tuesday evening when the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch here, police said.

The accident took place near Masaura village when the driver lost control of the bus while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Girijesh Kumar told PTI that the bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. Four people died on the spot, while 28 other passengers were injured, Kumar said. He said the identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said that the deceased have been identified as Sukhvati (72), Rajnish (25), Lakhanlal (55) and Raghuvar (25).

Sukhvati, Rajnish and Lakhanlal are residents of Lalitpur district, while Raghuvar was a resident of Jalaun district.

The injured have been hospitalised at the district hospital, while a crane was called to pull out the bus from the accident site.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

He directed the officials to provide proper treatment to the injured, the office of UP Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

