Left Menu

Britain's GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track

Analysts had expected earnings of 30 pence per share on revenues of 9.15 billion pounds, a company-compiled consensus https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/analyst-consensus/analyst-consensus showed. Sales from its COVID-19 antibody treatment stood at 1.3 billion pounds in the quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations of 1.1 billion pounds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:24 IST
Britain's GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's GSK beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter results on Wednesday and stood by its forecasts for 2022 on the back of robust uptake of its drugs, ahead of the planned listing of its large consumer healthcare division in July.

The spin out of the consumer venture with Pfizer, christened Haleon, has put GSK's future in focus as Chief Executive Emma Walmsley faces pressure from activist investor Elliot to shore up its pipeline. This month, GSK agreed to pay $1.9 billion to buy Sierra Oncology. GSK's adjusted earnings stood at 32.8 pence per share for the three months to March 31, while turnover rose 32% to 9.78 billion pounds ($12.30 billion). Analysts had expected earnings of 30 pence per share on revenues of 9.15 billion pounds, a company-compiled consensus https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/analyst-consensus/analyst-consensus showed.

Sales from its COVID-19 antibody treatment stood at 1.3 billion pounds in the quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations of 1.1 billion pounds. Although GSK's Xevudy, known chemically as sotrovimab, was shown to have worked against the Omicron variant, recent data suggested it was unlikely effective against the BA.2 subvariant dominant in the United States, the treatment's biggest buyer.

The London-listed company, which rejected Unilever's 50 billion pound bid for its consumer unit in December, said the division was expected to post annual organic revenue growth of 4%-6%. ($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022