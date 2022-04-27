EMERGING MARKETS-Europe EM stocks fall as Gazprom cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

An index tracking stock markets in Eastern European fell on Wednesday after Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, while major emerging market currencies were pressured by a strengthening dollar. The MSCI's eastern Europe equity index fell as much 2.3% after the energy giant Gazprom said it has halted supplies for not paying back in roubles, adding that company clients are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

Stock markets in Poland fell 0.5%, while Bulgarian stocks shed 1.5%. The Bulgarian lev fell 0.3% to 1.8469 against the dollar, its lowest level in five years, while Poland's zloty was flat. "The Russian gas export developments out of Europe are a reminder of the potential for an escalation of the war in Ukraine that drives energy prices higher looms over this market in the near term," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management.

The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow trade also on the prospect of upcoming income tax payments. Central banks in eastern Europe have sharply raised interest rates recently, with Hungary's lifting lending rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday. However, most currencies in such regions have faltered against a broadly stronger dollar and fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Polish zloty is down 3% against the dollar this week, the Bulgarian currency down 1.9% and Hungary's forint shed 4%. Goldman Sachs, however, sees limited impact from Russian gas cuts to Poland and Bulgaria, but said it can work as an added incentive for the European Union, especially Germany, to find a way to work out a rouble payment mechanism.

The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies fell 0.3% as risk aversion swept across global markets and the dollar index neared its pandemic peak. Asian currencies led declines, while China's yuan steadied following recent volatility as market participants looked for clues about official attitudes towards foreign exchange policy.

South Africa's rand reversed early gains to fall 0.1%, stretching declines to the seventh straight day. Stocks in the region were shut for a public holiday. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

