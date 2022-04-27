LawSikho registers record placement for lawyers in the month of March

New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/ATK): Amidst the growing uncertainty of job prospects plaguing recent law graduates, law students and lawyers, LawSikho - an edtech startup specializing in law - has recorded a stellar number of 336 candidates who got job, internship and freelance opportunities. As many as 31 students bagged jobs in national and international firms, including remote work opportunities in the US, Australia, and Europe. LawSikho learners got job opportunities in national organizations such as HSBC, L&T Defence, Tech Mahindra, White and Brief, AARC Partners, etc. Also, 8 students have secured part-time/ full-time remote work in international firms such as Alt Legal, Edison Trademark Enforcement (US), WACEO (Brussels), Virtual Law Firm (Philadelphia, USA), Erudite Legal (Melbourne), Riviere Advocacy group (US).

The demand for remote legal talent that had sprouted during the pandemic has evolved into a full blown industry thanks to the hybridisation of work culture - there are many startups planting their roots and the industry has seen a rapid acceleration in the demand for lawyers, paralegals, and legal secretaries. Working lawyers and current law students, who are tapping into the gig economy market, have also bagged several clients for freelance work. Almost 107 candidates got work in advisory, investment, stock, and content.

Freelance work is not confined to the field of law either - students and fresh law graduates who have not sharpened their law skills yet, also bagged freelance work in non-legal fields such as translation, transcription, content writing, annotation, graphic designing, and website development. Further, 123 LawSikho learners, who are law students, secured legal internships - out of which 36 are paid - at law firms like Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, Chilana and Chilana Law Firm, HSA Advocates, World Cyber Security Forum, Sharma and Associates, Precept Law Firm, and Nexus Insurance (Dubai),

LawSikho has always expended efforts into training a large pool of talent to build a team of legal and non-legal professionals to meet the demand of the global market and customers. The cornerstone of LawSikho's upskilling courses is imparting practical skills to its learners, so that they can hit the ground running when they enter the workforce in any capacity. To this end, LawSIkho follows a unique model. For teaching, LawSikho utilizes a mix of in-house experts and practicing industry experts - thus bringing in the two-pronged approach of conceptual clarity and practical experience. But that's not all - LawSikho also has a dedicated Mentorship Team. When learners enter LawSikho, mentors reach out to them and chalk out an individual career roadmap for the learners, based on their long term goals. Throughout the learners' journey with LawSikho, the mentors monitor the learners' progress, provide personalized career guidance and assign career tasks accordingly. Thus, the learners can benefit from this 360-degrees approach which is very different from the usual teaching model in any organization.

