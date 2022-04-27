Left Menu

Railway issues notices to mazar, temple in Agra over encroachment of its land

As part of the railways bid to remove illegal encroachments from its land, its North Central zone has issued notices to a mazar of Bhure Shah Baba and a Chamunda Devi temple in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.In the notice issued on April 25 to Sajjada Nashim, the caretaker of the mazar, the railways has said the structure was constructed on land owned by the Agra Cantonment railway board and 182.57 square metres of the land have been illegally occupied.It has asked for documents defending the construction of the mazar to be presented before the board by May 13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:04 IST
Railway issues notices to mazar, temple in Agra over encroachment of its land
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the railways' bid to remove illegal encroachments from its land, its North Central zone has issued notices to a mazar of Bhure Shah Baba and a Chamunda Devi temple in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

In the notice issued on April 25 to Sajjada Nashim, the caretaker of the mazar, the railways has said the structure was constructed on land owned by the Agra Cantonment railway board and 182.57 square metres of the land have been ''illegally occupied''.

It has asked for documents defending the construction of the mazar to be presented before the board by May 13. The notice has instructed Nashim to prove the ownership of the land and appear for a hearing on May 13. It has further added that if the mazar caretaker is not available on that date, officials as well as the court will issue orders after hearing only one side.

Similarly, in a notice issued on April 12 to the priest in-charge of the Chamunda Devi temple, the railways has said a part of the structure is encroaching on platform number one of the Raja Ki Mandi railway station and causing inconvenience to passengers as well as affecting train movement. The notice has given 10 days' time for the removal of the temple from the platform as well as from railway land.

Railway land measuring around 814.5 hectares, which is at least nine times the total area of the New Delhi railway station, is encroached across the country and almost one-fifth of it is in the Northern Railway zone, according to data provided by the railway ministry in Parliament in December 2021.

According to the ministry, railway land measuring nearly 176 hectares is under encroachment in the Northern zone, followed by 141 hectares in the South Eastern zone. Around 94 hectares are encroached upon in the Northeast Frontier zone.

The Supreme Court had blamed the railways in December last year for the encroachment on its properties and said it must initiate action against the unauthorised occupants immediately.

Not only the railways, most public departments are wary of taking action against religious structures, officials said.

However, senior officials said the railways, after the lashing from the apex court, has decided to take action against all such encroachments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022