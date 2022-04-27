India's Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Walgreens' Boots business - FT
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:37 IST
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management are planning a joint bid for UK high street pharmacy chain Boots, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The joint bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance's UK-based business, if successful, would see Boots expand its presence into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the report said. (https://on.ft.com/3vPItzo)
