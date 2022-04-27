Mahindra Lifespace FY22 profit at Rs 154.5 cr

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.5 crore for the last fiscal.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 71.7 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 408.2 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 187.8 crore FY21, according to a regulatory filing.

Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, ''FY22 has been a year of strong growth. Our residential pre-sales grew by almost 50 per cent to Rs 1,028 crore while our industrial leasing has grown by 130 per cent to Rs 298 crore''.

Three land acquisitions with a development potential of 3.08 million square feet and an estimated gross development value of around Rs 3,800 crore have set the company well for the coming years, he added.

''We expect to build on this momentum and remain confident of achieving strong business performance over the coming quarters,'' Subramanian said.

