Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers presents India Pharma and India Medical Devices Awards 2022

''We will be a 5 trillion-dollar economy as envisioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister if we all work together'': Bhagwanth Khuba ''We are committed to make India a global epicenter for Pharma and Medical devices sector'': Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog '' The Indian Medical devices sector has immense potential of growth and has rightly been identified as a sunrise sector'': S. Aparna NEW DELHI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ''Indian medical device sector has huge potential, and we must focus on producing hi-end technical equipment and machinery in India through increased innovation, Research and Development,'' Mr Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, stated at the 7th edition of International Conference on Pharma and Medical Devices sector 2022 organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India jointly with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in the presence of Ms S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. The Union Minister of State along with the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals also conferred India Pharma and India Medical Devices Awards 2022 on the occasion.

Four sessions were conducted on the final day of the International Conference on Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices on different themes – Transforming Healthcare through innovation and integrated services, establishing patient-centered outcomes of care for promoting value-based procurement, Manufacturing, Demand & Global Supply chain of Medical Devices and Research and Development and Innovation in Medtech.

Addressing the event, Mr Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers said, ''Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister we are progressing in every sector and are committed to provide speedy development to all. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices sector is a key sector of the global as well as Indian economy. We will become a 5 trillion-dollar economy as envisioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister if we all work together.

The Union Minister of State said, ''The Indian pharma and medical device sector has huge growth potential. We can not only cater to the needs of the domestic market but also manufacture for the world. India has the capability of producing at low cost. We currently produce only 20 percent of these equipment in India and are import dependent. The government is committed to extend all support to the industry to ensure that the country becomes AtmaNirbhar in the sector. In the last eight years, the government has taken various initiatives to propel growth in the sector. India can achieve self-reliance in pharmaceuticals and medical devices only by strengthening its Research and Development infrastructure, which would drive expansion of access to life-saving medicines and position India as a global pharmaceuticals and medical devices export hub.'' Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said ''The Indian healthcare industry has been growing at a fast pace since 2016 and it is expected to reach close to $380 billion this year. Inviting foreign investors to produce medical devices in India, Mr Amitabh Kant stated, ''If you develop and manufacture medical devices here, you are not producing only for India but for the world and the market is huge in size and scale. Healthcare along with the pharma and medical sector are India's biggest job creators. India's relative cost competitiveness and availability of skilled labour will make it a favoured destination also for the medical value tourism in the years to come.'' Ms S. Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals said ''The medical device sector is a fast-growing sector and has rightly been identified as a sunrise sector. We have been able to extend support for this sector through a number of initiatives including the PLI scheme, 4 medical devices parks in Tamil Nadu, MP, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.'' She also informed that the Medical Device Policy is in the final stages of approval and it includes inputs from various stakeholders. She congratulated all the award winners of the industry and urged them to work towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the Pharma and Medical devices Sector.

This year, the Department of Pharmaceuticals announced six main categories of the India Pharma and India Medical Devices Awards in: -Leaders Category, Company of the year, MSME of the year, Start-ups of the year, Innovation Category, CSR Category. ''This Award will act as a catalyst to improve the performance and quality of the Pharma and Medical Devices manufactured in the country,'' the Union Minister of State said this while congratulating and presenting the awards to the winners.

Following are the winners of India Pharma & India Medical Device 2022 Awards: - India Pharma & India Medical Device 2022 Awards Sl. No.

Category Award Awardee Rank 1 LEADERS CATEGORY AWARDS INDIA PHARMA LEADER OF THE YEAR Cipla Limited Winner INDIA MEDICAL DEVICES LEADER OF THE YEAR Poly Medicure Limited Winner Healthium Medtech Limited Runner-up Transasia Bio-Medicals Limited 2nd Runner-up 2 COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD INDIA PHARMA (FORMULATION) COMPANY OF THE YEAR Micro Labs Limited Winner INDIA MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR Trivitron Healthcare Winner Nice Neotech Medical Systems Private Limited Runner-up Kanam Latex Industries Privet Limited 2nd Runner-up 3 MSME CATEGORY AWARDS INDIA MEDICAL DEVICE MSME OF THE YEAR Nice Neotech Medical Systems Private Limited Winner Premium Healthcare Disposables Privet Limited Runner-up AVI Healthcare Private Limited 2nd Runner-up 4 START-UP CATEGORY INDIA MEDICAL DEVICE START-UP OF THE YEAR Vanguard Diagnostics (P) Limited Winner 5 INNOVATION CATEGORY INDIA PHARMA INNOVATION OF THE YEAR Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Winner INDIA MEDICAL DEVICE INNOVATIVE OF THE YEAR Meril Life Sciences Private Limited Winner 6 CSR CATEGORY INDIA PHARMA CSR COMPANY OF THE YEAR Zydus Lifesciences Limited Winner Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Runner-up Lupin Limited 2nd Runner-up Senior officials from the Ministry of chemicals and Fertilizers, FICCI, Invest India and CEOs of various Pharma and medical devices companies were also present at the conference.

About Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI): A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encourage debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. Further information is available at: http://ficci.in About Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India: The Department of Pharmaceuticals was created on 1st July 2008 to be a focused Department of Government of India for fostering growth of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. The Department has been assigned several functions including inter-alia promotion of Research, Education and Training, Public Private Partnership, International Cooperation, Inter- Sectoral cooperation, Industrial Cooperation, Environment and Hazard Management and Pricing and Availability of Medicines. The Department of Pharmaceuticals discharges their functions through active consultations with stakeholders to formulate new schemes/ proposals/ strategies for promoting growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

