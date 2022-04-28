UK starts work on new trade deal with Switzerland

Britain said on Thursday it has started work towards a new trade deal with Switzerland that focuses on financial services, as it hopes to open up access for British firms to the Swiss market.

"A new enhanced trade agreement with Switzerland is a huge opportunity to liberalise trade with our 10th largest trading partner and unlock new opportunities for our world-leading services sector," Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

Britain was the world's second-largest exporter of services in 2020, while Switzerland was the 12th largest.

