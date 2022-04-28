HUL shares climb 4.5 pc on higher quarterly earnings; mcap jumps by Rs 22,920 cr

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday gained 4.5 percent after the FMCG major reported a higher consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock jumped 4.55 percent to end at Rs 2,241.80 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 4.92 percent to Rs 2,249.90.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.28 percent to Rs 2,237 apiece.

The company's market valuation rallied by Rs 22,920.37 crore to Rs 5,26,731.37 crore on the BSE.

On Wednesday, the company posted a 5.34 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation.

Moreover, HUL has now become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore each.

''During the quarter, our turnover grew 10 percent with flat underlying volume growth. We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares,'' it said on Wednesday.