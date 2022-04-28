Vedanta fourth quarter profit falls 5 per cent to Rs 7,261 crore

Vedanta Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,261 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, registering a decline of 5 per cent year-on-year. The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 39,342 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 27,874 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year, posting a growth of 41 per cent.

The company reported the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 13,768 crore for the January-March 2022 period, recording a growth of 51 per cent year-on-year. Commenting on the results Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Limited, said "I am delighted to share record operational and financial performance for FY22. We have delivered historical best EBITDA of Rs 45,319 crore and PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of Rs 24,299 crore."

"This reflects our relentless focus on volume growth and operational efficiency, underpinned by structural integration and technology adoption. The strong free cash flow (pre capex) of Rs 27,154 crore has allowed us to reinvest for growth, further strengthen our balance sheet and continue our attractive dividend pay-out," Duggal said. (ANI)

