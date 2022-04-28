Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL61 PAR PANEL-BIGTECH FIRMS Parl panel to summon Google, Twitter, Amazon, other big tech firms to discuss their competitive conduct New Delhi: With a number of global tech giants facing CCI probe for alleged anti-competitive practices, a key Parliamentary panel on Thursday decided to summon representatives of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and others to examine their competitive behaviour. DEL31 BIZ-FERTILISER SUBSIDY Fertiliser subsidy may go up 55 pc to record Rs 2.5 lakh crore in FY'23: Govt sources New Delhi: India's fertiliser subsidy bill is likely to shoot up by 55 per cent to record Rs 2.5 lakh crore this fiscal as the government will provide additional funds to make up for the spike in cost from higher import price, top sources said on Thursday.

DCM14 BIZ-TELECOM-SPECTRUM 5G spectrum auction likely in early June: Ashwini Vaishnav New Delhi: The government is likely to hold 5G spectrum auction in early June, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

DEL46 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rally over 1 pc on gains in energy, IT, banking shares Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded by over 1 per cent on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HUL and Infosys along with an overall positive trend in global markets.

DEL74 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines by 4 paise to end at 76.61 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined by 4 paise to settle at 76.61 against the US currency on Thursday due to a stronger dollar which surged to five-year high levels against global peers.

DCM51 BIZ-SEBI-TRUSTS Sebi cuts listing time for REITs, InvITs to 6 days from 12 days New Delhi: To streamline the process of public issue of units of REIT and InvIT, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday reduced the time taken for the listing of such emerging investment vehicles to six working days from the present 12 days.

DCM45 BIZ-RBI-FARM LOANS RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme Mumbai: RBI on Thursday modified norms for banks to claim the amount of interest subvention provided to farmers under the short-term crop loan scheme through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during the last fiscal.

DCM11 BIZ-DPIIT-STARTUPS Focus on tier 2, 3 cities: DPIIT Secretary to startups New Delhi: The government has taken several steps to strengthen the startup ecosystem and startups should focus on tier 2 and 3 cities, which holds huge business opportunities, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said on Thursday.

DCM9 BIZ-WGC-INDIA India's Q1 gold demand declines 18 pc to 135.5 tonnes amid higher prices: WGC Mumbai: India's gold demand declined 18 per cent to 135.5 tonnes in the first three months of this year, mainly due to a sharp rise in prices, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

DEL24 BIZ-EMPLOYMENT Govt survey shows rising trend in organised sector employment: Bhupender Yadav New Delhi: As many as 3.14 crore workers were employed in nine industries in the December quarter of 2021, indicating a rising trend in employment in the organised sector, according to a Labour Bureau survey DCM42 BIZ-CYBER SECURITY Organisations must report cyber security breach within six hours: CERT-In New Delhi: CERT-In has asked all government and private agencies, including internet service providers, social media platforms and data centres, to mandatorily report cyber security breach incidents to it within six hours of noticing them DEL52 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines by Rs 442; silver tumbles Rs 950 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 442 to Rs 51,010 per 10 grams in line with decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

