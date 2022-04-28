Left Menu

Gold biscuits seized from women on train

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:13 IST
Gold biscuits seized from women on train
Two women passengers of Guwahati-bound Rajdhani Express were arrested after 16 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.5 crore were seized from them in New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer said on Thursday.

The gold biscuits, weighing around 2.5 kg, were kept in a carry bag along with the women's shoes.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a joint team comprising officials of the RPF and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence searched a compartment of the Rajdhani Express on Wednesday and seized the contraband from their possession, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

