Gold biscuits seized from women on train
- Country:
- India
Two women passengers of Guwahati-bound Rajdhani Express were arrested after 16 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.5 crore were seized from them in New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer said on Thursday.
The gold biscuits, weighing around 2.5 kg, were kept in a carry bag along with the women's shoes.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a joint team comprising officials of the RPF and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence searched a compartment of the Rajdhani Express on Wednesday and seized the contraband from their possession, the officer said.
