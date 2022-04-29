Left Menu

Benchmark indices extend previous day rally; Sensex jumps over 296 points in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 10:01 IST
Benchmark indices extend previous day rally; Sensex jumps over 296 points in early trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark equity indices opened on a firm footing on Friday, extending the rally registered in the previous trade, with the Sensex jumping over 296 points in early trade buoyed by a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 296.45 points higher at 57,817.51, while the NSE Nifty jumped 99.3 points to 17,344.35.

Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Dr. Reddy's, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the early gainers from the Sensex pack.

In contrast, Axis Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and Nestle were among the laggards.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Seoul were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Stocks in the US had ended with significant gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 percent to end at 57,521.06 on Thursday. The Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 percent to 17,245.05.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.2 percent to USD 107.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after their continuous selling spree for the past many days, as they bought shares worth Rs 743.22 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022