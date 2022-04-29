Pacific Business Village launched in Tauranga

A new Pacific Business Village that will grow Pacific businesses, fundamental to our COVID-19 recovery, was launched by the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio in Tauranga today.

"The Government wants the Village used as a strategic framework for any long-term economic development work in our regions for Pacific business.

"A key priority of the Pacific Business Village using the Tauola Business Fund, is to provide direct investment into businesses to accelerate their long-term growth, and assist with the economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

"The Fund provides up to $100,000 grants to support existing small and medium sized businesses in the regions outside of Auckland to create immediate employment, stimulate growth, increase productivity, and ensure Pacific businesses thrive in response to the impacts of COVID-19, " Hon Aupito William Sio said.

A $16.2m multi-year appropriation in Budget 2021 to support economic development for Pacific communities, has been used by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) to create the Pacific Business Village.

"At the centre of the Village's vision is the creation of a circular Pacific economy using Pacific Business Networks, Pacific Business Providers, and Pacific Businesses.

"By collaborating with Networks and Providers, the Village can provide better access for Pacific businesses and improve Pacific economic development across Aotearoa.

"The Village is complementary to existing services and meets unmet demand in the regions," Aupito William Sio said.

Auckland Pacific Businesses are already supported by the Pacific Business Trust through their partnership's with Amotai and Auckland Unlimited.

"I am excited to be supporting regional Pacific economic development projects. They are at the core of our rebuild of the economy," Aupito William Sio said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)